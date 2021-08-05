Green Agrees to Re-Sign With 76ers, an Important Offseason Move

Danny Green is sticking with the Sixers.

The 34-year-old wing has agreed to re-sign on a two-year, $20 million deal, a source confirmed early Thursday morning to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Sixers had Green’s Early Bird Rights, so they were able to pay him as much as 175 percent of his approximately $15.4 million salary last season.

Harrison Sanford, co-host of the Inside the Green Room podcast, broke the news. Sanford reported the following details on the contract:

Further clarification on Year 2: Sixers can opt out of Year 2 on July 1, 2022. There is no partial guarantee if Green is waived.



In that scenario, Green would enter free agency again. — Harrison Sanford (@HarrisonSanford) August 5, 2021

It’s an important move for the Sixers, who came to terms with Andre Drummond, Furkan Korkmaz and Georges Niang in the first several days of free agency. Green was an integral piece of the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed in Year 1 with the Sixers, starting 69 games. The Sixers’ starting lineup of Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Green, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid had a plus-15.9 net rating, according to Cleaning the Class.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey actually pointed out the above stat on Twitter a bit after 1 a.m. ET, highlighting that the Sixers' starting five was an elite lineup:

Green averaged 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 40.5 percent from three-point range on a career-high 6.3 attempts per game. He made a league-high 90 corner threes, converting 43.9 percent of those shots. Per Cleaning the Glass, his 2.1 steal percentage was in the 95th percentile for NBA wings.

Though he acknowledged he had much to ponder about his free agency, Green indicated at his exit interview that the Sixers planned on him returning.

“We had our exit meeting just now and business is business, at the end of the day, but even though I was here for a short amount of time, this is like a family to me,” he said. “Every team I’ve gone to has been like a family to me. It’s been great. These people have taken care of us. They’ve looked out for me. I have a bunch of love for this city and this organization.

“And I talked to (head coach Doc Rivers). My first, initial reaction was, ‘Hell of a year. I appreciate everything you’ve done for me.’ He goes, ‘Oh, you’ll be back. You ain’t going nowhere.’ That’s a good sign that they want me back. I talked to the guys and they said they’ll hopefully have me back. It’s always great to feel wanted. But like I said, I haven’t had a chance to really think about it.”

Rivers often talked about feeling like he was coaching a young team, or at least one without much deep playoff experience. A three-time NBA champion, Green has that in abundance. Especially with Dwight Howard and George Hill departing this offseason, it’s clear the Sixers valued Green’s veteran knowhow in addition to his on-court contributions.

Green was disappointed with how the 2020-21 season ended as he watched Games 4 through 7 of the Sixers' second-round loss to the Hawks from the sidelines after suffering a right calf strain. He's decided to give it another go in Philadelphia.