From Lower Merion to ‘Black Mamba’: Kobe Bryant’s Philly History

Before he was the "Black Mamba," Kobe Bryant was a high school kid on the Main Line outside of Philadelphia.

Born in Philadelphia, Kobe would live abroad before his family returned to Montgomery County, where Kobe went on to star at Lower Merion High School, leading the Aces to a state championship his senior season.

Kobe would forego college to enter the NBA Draft, where the Charlotte Hornets picked him 13th overall before trading him to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Twenty seasons, five championships, 18 All-Star appearances, and an MVP Award later, Kobe had cemented himself as an all-time NBA great. Kobe died Sunday, along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others, in a helicopter crash in Southern California.

Kobe always remembered his Philly area roots. Take a look back at some of those moments and how he is being remembered.