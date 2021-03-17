Former Sixers Center Shawn Bradley Paralyzed, Hospitalized for 8 Weeks After Bike Accident

Former Sixers center Bradley paralyzed, hospitalized after accident originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Shawn Bradley, the former Sixers center who spent the beginning of his career playing in Philadelphia in the late 90s, was hit by a car while riding his bike in Utah earlier this year and has been hospitalized for eight weeks after the accident left him paralyzed.

Bradley, 48, was riding his bike near his home on Jan. 20 when he was struck from behind by an automobile, according to a statement from Bradley and the Dallas Mavericks, the team with which Bradley spent the largest part of his career.

Bradley suffered a "traumatic spinal cord injury" that left him paralyzed, he said, and has spent the lsat eight weeks hospitalized while undergoing rehabilitation.

In his statement, Bradley said he is "in good spirits" and plans to use the accident to bring greater awareness to the importance of bicycle safety.

You can read the full statement here, via the Mavericks:

The Dallas Mavericks have issued a press release on behalf of former Maverick Shawn Bradley as well as statements from Mark Cuban and Donnie Nelson. pic.twitter.com/F9fCtlZ1zJ — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 17, 2021

Bradley, a 7-foot-6 center, was drafted second overall by the Sixers in the 1993 NBA Draft and spent two-plus seasons in Philly before being traded to the New Jersey Nets in 1995. He was traded to the Mavericks in 1996, and stayed with Dallas for nine seasons.

He averaged 9.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game in 143 games with the Sixers, and for his career he averaged 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game across 14 seasons in the NBA. He retired after the 2004-05 season.