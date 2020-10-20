Former Saint Joe's Standout, NBA All-Star Jameer Nelson Hired by 76ers, Source Says

Source: Former Saint Joe's standout, NBA All-Star Jameer Nelson hired by 76ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Chester’s own Jameer Nelson is coming home.

Sources tell NBC Sports Philadelphia the Philadelphia 76ers and general manager Elton Brand are hiring the former Saint Joseph's standout as a scout and assistant GM for the Delaware Blue Coats, the organization's G-League team.

Jameer starred for the Saint Joe’s Hawks from 2000 until 2004, and became an NBA All-Star after turning pro. His career ended in 2018, last playing for the Detroit Pistons. Now, he is getting into the management side of the NBA with the Sixers.