jameer nelson

Former Saint Joe's Standout, NBA All-Star Jameer Nelson Hired by 76ers, Source Says

The 76ers have hired Jameer Nelson, the former Saint Joe's standout, as a scout and assistant GM for the Blue Coats, a source told NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark.

By John Clark

Source: Former Saint Joe's standout, NBA All-Star Jameer Nelson hired by 76ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Chester’s own Jameer Nelson is coming home. 

Sources tell NBC Sports Philadelphia the Philadelphia 76ers and general manager Elton Brand are hiring the former Saint Joseph's standout as a scout and assistant GM for the Delaware Blue Coats, the organization's G-League team. 

Philadelphia 76ers

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers and their rivals in the NBA from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Doc Rivers Oct 16

Doc Rivers Wants the Sixers Playing Faster; Is That a Reasonable Goal?

Brett Brown Oct 13

Brett Brown Quits as Coach of Australian Men's Team for Olympics

Jameer starred for the Saint Joe’s Hawks from 2000 until 2004, and became an NBA All-Star after turning pro. His career ended in 2018, last playing for the Detroit Pistons. Now, he is getting into the management side of the NBA with the Sixers.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

jameer nelsonSixersPhiladelphia 76ersJohn Clark76ers
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us