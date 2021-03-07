Philadelphia 76ers

Embiid, Simmons Will Miss All-Star Game After Contact With COVID-Positive Person

Sixers Coach Doc Rivers said it looked likely they would miss out

By Rudy Chinchilla

Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers look on during a game against the Washington Wizards
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Sixers players Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will miss Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

The pair were in contact with their Philadelphia barber, who tested positive, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark. The NBA issued a statement ruling both out Sunday afternoon.

The league said they were in contact with the barber before arriving to Atlanta for the game. However, no other player or member of the Sixers' coaching staff in Atlanta will have to miss out because "they were not in contact with the individual in Philadelphia," the league said.

Sixer Coach Doc Rivers will be coaching Team Durant at the game.

Earlier, Rivers had said it was "not looking great" when referring to Embiid and Simmons' participation in the game.

