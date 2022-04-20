Embiid Hits Game Winning 3 in Wild OT Win Over Raptors

3 observations after game-winning Embiid 3, Sixers' gritty OT win over Raptors originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers overcame a 17-deficit, a five-point first half from their best player, and a general feeling that everything in the world was going wrong to earn a 3-0 series advantage with a 104-101 overtime win Wednesday night over the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.

Fittingly, as has been the case this entire season, Joel Embiid hauled them across the finish line. Embiid, who'd missed a three-pointer from the left wing on the Sixers' final regulation possession, made a very difficult, very clutch jumper from near the same spot with 0.8 seconds to go in overtime.

JOEL EMBIID FOR THE FREAKIN WINNNNNNN pic.twitter.com/V35NnRWD0V — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 21, 2022

He scored 33 points and pulled down 13 rebounds on the night.

Toronto's OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr. and Precious Achiuwa all posted at least 20 points.

Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes was sidelined by a left ankle sprain for a second straight game. Toronto head coach Nick Nurse told reporters in Toronto pregame he “certainly assumes” Barnes will be ready to play in Game 4 on Saturday afternoon.

Because of Embiid, the Raptors will be trying to avoid a series sweep. Here are observations on the Sixers' gritty, thrilling Game 3 win:

Turnover deluge

Just like in Game 2, the Raptors opened the night like a team that needed to win far more than the Sixers. Pascal Siakam double teamed Embiid on the Sixers’ first possession and forced a turnover. Tyrese Maxey had an early giveaway, too, matching his turnover total from the series’ first two games. Siakam broke free on the fast break and dunked to put Toronto up 6-0.

James Harden helped briefly stabilize the Sixers, hitting a wing three-pointer and pressuring the Toronto defense with drives into the paint. He drew the second foul on Game 3 starter Khem Birch with 7:19 left in the first quarter.

However, the turnovers kept flowing and feeding the Raptors’ transition offense. Maxey recognized that Fred VanVleet was switched on to Embiid, but he wasn’t on the same wavelength as the Sixers’ big man and coughed the ball up with an attempted bounce post entry pass that the Raptors’ All-Star guard easily intercepted. Matisse Thybulle is ineligible to play in Toronto because he’s not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which forced Sixers head coach Doc Rivers to adjust his rotation. One tweak was subbing Shake Milton in for Harden during the middle of the first quarter. That move decreased the time for the Maxey-Harden pairing, a duo Rivers had been especially high on.

The Sixers finished the first quarter with nine turnovers and a 12-3 points-off-turnovers deficit. Toronto was exceptionally active and timed its help defense well, but the Sixers also made plenty of poor decisions, among them a one-handed Embiid skip pass intended for Georges Niang that landed in the crowd.

The Raptors’ momentum continued into Paul Reed’s minutes early in the second quarter. Reed added to the turnover woes with two offensive fouls and Achiuwa was bright off the bench, sinking a shot clock-beating three and a fast-break layup. Rivers called timeout after a Siakam foul-line jumper over Tobias Harris that gave Toronto a 17-point lead.

Shortened Sixers rotation

The Sixers trimmed their rotation to eight players without Thybulle until DeAndre Jordan guarded the final inbounds pass of overtime. While Thybulle’s absence isn’t massively impactful, it clearly influenced the Sixers’ game plan in a few ways. The team mixed in more zone defense than usual Wednesday.

Niang scored nine of the Sixers’ 13 bench points and went 3 for 4 from long range.

Danny Green was called for his third foul in pursuit of a defensive rebound with 13.5 seconds left in the second quarter. The foul itself wasn’t a major issue, but Green was adamant about the whistle being unjust and picked up a technical. His teammates were understandably not happy with the free point for VanVleet at the foul line just before halftime. Green was also incredulous when assessed a foul on a third-quarter VanVleet three-point try.

Trent's improved health boosted the Raptors. Trent had been hindered by a non-COVID illness in Games 1 and 2, but he made the Raptors look more dangerous Wednesday by actively seeking shots and knocking down 4 of 9 threes.

Harden deferred to Embiid once the MVP finalist started rolling in the second half, but he showcased an encouraging burst throughout the evening, including a drive past VanVleet and layup that trimmed Toronto's edge to 62-57 in the third quarter.

After Harden accumulated his fifth foul early in the fourth, Rivers brought him back with 4:41 to go. He beat Trent and VanVleet on crucial late-game drives, but Harden couldn't stay on the floor. The 32-year-old fouled Achiuwa with 27.5 seconds left, a call Rivers' challenge did not overturn.

Fortunately for the Sixers, Achiuwa missed both free throws and Niang grabbed a huge defensive board. Niang took Harden's spot for a wild, back-and-forth overtime session.

Tons of Embiid toughness

Everything was exceedingly difficult for Embiid in the first half as he didn't get the paint catches that allowed him to dominate the first quarter of Game 2.

Despite obvious pain related to an issue with his right wrist/thumb, Embiid piled up 18 points in the third quarter. He dunked over Siakam, scored through contact, and showcased loads of skill and leadership.

The final few minutes of the fourth and entirety of overtime were full of clutch shotmaking. Embiid didn't provide all of it — Green made a key corner three late in regulation, and Maxey notched the first two Sixers hoops of overtime — but his toughness was vital and evident across the team. While Harris only scored 11 points, he was strong defensively late and locked up Trent on an important overtime possession.

Ultimately, though, the Sixers weren't doomed by the turnovers and the early-game chaos because Embiid was desperate not to lose and is an incredibly skilled 7-footer. He's in his prime and, health permitting, determined to lead this team deep.

