Embiid Amazed by Wide-Open Looks as 76ers Transition to Harden Era

Embiid amazed by wide-open looks as Sixers happily transition to Harden era

Who doesn’t love a pleasant surprise?

Asked for his reaction the day after the Sixers acquired James Harden from the Nets, Joel Embiid’s first words were, “It’s James Harden.” If you’d followed the NBA at any point over the last 10 years, you had a decent idea what that meant.

And yet, after playing alongside Harden for the first time Friday night in a 133-102 road win by the Sixers over the Timberwolves, Embiid sounded genuinely staggered.

“You should’ve seen my face every single time, especially in the fourth,” he told NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Kate Scott following a 34-point, 10-rebound outing. “The first three quarters, obviously making plays for all of us. That was probably the most wide open I’ve ever been in my career. I had a lot of easy baskets. I used to have to work for everything.

“But in the fourth quarter, the shotmaking ability, shot creation — you should’ve seen my face. I was just like, ‘I’ve never had this. Nothing close to it.’ Hopefully that continues. We didn’t even play our best, but I think we can be way better than that.”

The differences between Harden and new Brooklyn Net Ben Simmons were apparent throughout Embiid’s answer and throughout the All-Star guard’s 27-point, 12-assist, eight-rebound debut game.

Harden made step-back three-pointers in the fourth quarter and got Embiid good looks all game with crisp, self-assured passing against aggressive pick-and-roll coverage. Simmons infamously passed up a potential dunk late in the fourth period of the Sixers’ Game 7 loss to the Hawks last postseason, which was the last time he appeared in the NBA. Normal pick-and-rolls tended to be impossible with Simmons and Embiid, since the common-sense defensive strategy was to contain the Australian’s drives and invite him to shoot jumpers.

Of course, Simmons has been a vastly superior defender to Harden and possesses unique skills for a 6-foot-10 player. But for four seasons, the Sixers had to consider the best methods to minimize the awkwardness inherent with the 25-year-old’s offensive weaknesses, including which lineup combinations couldn't work because of insufficient shooting and how the team should attack that familiar cushion when Simmons handled the ball. Regardless of who he’s played with, Harden has been a high-usage, efficient scorer who draws bodies and foul shots.

Though he only attempted two free throws, Tyrese Maxey also transitioned to the Harden era with ease. He scored 28 points and the Sixers’ top three scorers combined for 89 on 46 field-goal attempts.

Like with Embiid, so much of Maxey’s success felt natural and obvious. Sprint ahead of the pack, accept Harden’s pass, lay it in. Make reasonable decisions, pressure the defense, and benefit from stars being stars.

The Sixers aren’t a flawless team and head coach Doc Rivers’ job will grow more complicated when Harden experiences a cold evening, watches teammates fail to convert the open shots he creates, struggles in a defensive matchup, or all of the above.

What should be comforting for the Sixers, however, is they now have the offensive firepower to shrug off a little bad luck. As Simmons hoped for a trade, Embiid acknowledged that wasn't the case.

He saw Simmons’ absence as a significant factor in the MVP race.

“ … Obviously this year, we’ve had so much going on, missing our second-best player,” Embiid said last month. “It’s been a lot to do. I love it. I love the challenge, and my teammates have been there for me. I love the challenge and it’s up to (the media) to figure it out. But based on the circumstances and the way I’ve been playing for the past whatever games … I don’t know. It’s up to you guys to decide, but I’m trying to play at the best level possible that I can, and that’s being the best player in the world. And for us to win, I have to be that guy every night.”

More surprises are likely in store for Embiid, both positive and negative. The Sixers have 23 regular-season games left and can’t win all of them by 31 points.

But with Harden next to him, it appears Embiid should have a bit more room to breathe. He's got a chance to enjoy a new kind of basketball, too.