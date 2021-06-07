Daryl Morey, Sixers Fined for Steph Curry Tweet

Morey, Sixers fined for Steph Curry tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

For a second time in his first season as Sixers president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey has been fined for violating the NBA's anti-tampering rule.

The league announced Monday night that Morey and the Sixers were each fined $75,000 for a tweet he sent last week about Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/Iek8JNZ3fB — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 7, 2021

It appeared Morey was encouraging Curry to join his younger brother, Seth Curry, on the Sixers.

Morey quickly defended his tweet as having no transactional motive.

My goodness folks I am talking about the fact that we are all thrilled @sdotcurry is here with the @sixers -- nothing else! — Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) June 3, 2021

In December, Morey was fined $50,000 for what seemed to be an automated tweet recognizing James Harden having broken the Rockets' franchise assists records on the same day a year earlier. There was intense buzz around the NBA at the time about Harden's request for a trade from the Rockets and where he'd next play, with the Sixers widely viewed as a potential destination.

Morey has been active on Twitter this season, enjoying games as they unfold, celebrating the Sixers' success and also occasionally giving his followers insight into his non-basketball interests. Two of his many tweets have resulted in a financial hit.