Crowd Capacity Jumping to 50% for Sixers' Home Playoff Games

The Philadelphia 76ers will have even more fans cheering them on at home during the NBA playoffs as the Wells Fargo Center increases crowd capacity to 50%.

The first game with expanded crowds will happen Sunday as the Sixers take on the Washington Wizards in their first playoff game. The Wells Fargo Center will expand to 100% crowd capacity for all ticketed events starting June 11, in accordance with Philadelphia public health guidelines.

“There is nothing better than live sports in Philadelphia, and we can’t wait to welcome back thousands of additional fans this weekend as the 76ers start their march toward the NBA Finals,” Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations for the Wells Fargo Center, said in a news release. “The health and safety measures we’ve put in place have been a huge success, and the Wizards are going to be reminded in the coming days of why there’s no better home-court or home-ice advantage than Philly’s.”

Fans are reminded that face masks are still required indoors in Philadelphia.

The Sixers swept the Wizards in the teams’ regular season series this year. Philly also heads into the game with no health concerns, though coach Doc Rivers said this week he saw "slippage" in multiple areas over the final month of the regular season and wants his team to make sharper cuts, "clean up our execution offensively" and play better transition defense.