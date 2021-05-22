Philadelphia 76ers

Crowd Capacity Jumping to 50% for Sixers' Home Playoff Games

“There is nothing better than live sports in Philadelphia, and we can’t wait to welcome back thousands of additional fans this weekend as the 76ers start their march toward the NBA Finals,” Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations for the Wells Fargo Center, said

By Rudy Chinchilla

Philadelphia 76ers fans celebrate during a game on March 16, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
esse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers will have even more fans cheering them on at home during the NBA playoffs as the Wells Fargo Center increases crowd capacity to 50%.

The first game with expanded crowds will happen Sunday as the Sixers take on the Washington Wizards in their first playoff game. The Wells Fargo Center will expand to 100% crowd capacity for all ticketed events starting June 11, in accordance with Philadelphia public health guidelines.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“There is nothing better than live sports in Philadelphia, and we can’t wait to welcome back thousands of additional fans this weekend as the 76ers start their march toward the NBA Finals,” Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations for the Wells Fargo Center, said in a news release.  “The health and safety measures we’ve put in place have been a huge success, and the Wizards are going to be reminded in the coming days of why there’s no better home-court or home-ice advantage than Philly’s.”

Philadelphia 76ers

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers and their rivals in the NBA from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia 76ers May 21

MVP? Top Defender?: Sixers' Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons Named as NBA Award Finalists

Sixers May 21

Sixers Will Face Washington in Playoffs for 1st Time in a Long Time

Fans are reminded that face masks are still required indoors in Philadelphia.

The Sixers swept the Wizards in the teams’ regular season series this year. Philly also heads into the game with no health concerns, though coach Doc Rivers said this week he saw "slippage" in multiple areas over the final month of the regular season and wants his team to make sharper cuts, "clean up our execution offensively" and play better transition defense.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia 76ersWells Fargo Centernba playoffs
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us