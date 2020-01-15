Could These Be Joel Embiid’s First Signature Shoe?

Just one day after Joel Embiid announced his first signature shoe with Under Armour, images have already surfaced of what they could possibly look like.

Now, there's complete uncertainty with the legitimacy of these images and for all we know, when the official shots of the shoes are released at a later time - they may look nothing like this.

Still, it's exciting to look into things, especially for those who are sneaker-heads.

Currently, there are two different color schemes of the shoes floating around the internet:

1. Red and black with a floral interior

Image credit: Sole Collector

2. White and black with green, yellow, blue and red details

Image credit: @thebasketballshoes

Could either of these wind up being The Embiid 1 Origin?

I guess we'll just have to wait and see.

