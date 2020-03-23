Charles Barkley Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Charles Barkley has tested negative for COVID-19, the Hall of Famer and former Sixer said in a statement through Turner Sports.
Back on March 12, Barkley revealed via phone on Inside the NBA on TNT that he'd fallen ill. He said that he'd been tested for the coronavirus and was advised to self-quarantine while awaiting the results.
Now, 11 days later, we get the news that Barkley, 57, has tested negative.
The NBA season was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive. Several teams around the league have administered tests to players, coaches and staff - including the Sixers who said in a statement that three individuals had tested positive.
