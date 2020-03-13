Charles Barkley Says He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus, Is Awaiting Results

Sixers legend and NBA broadcaster Charles Barkley said Thursday night on TNT's "Inside the NBA" that he's been tested for coronavirus, and is awaiting test results.

Barkley called into the show, which he normally stars on as a member of a four-person panel, Thursday night. He said he wasn't feeling well in the last 48 hours, as concerns over the coronavirus pandemic continued to grow, and decided to self-quarantine.

Charles Barkley took a coronavirus test late this afternoon after not feeling well the last few days and has been self quarantined the last few days after being in NYC



And here's a transcription of Barkley's description:

I spent the earlier part of the week in New York City. When I got to Atlanta yesterday, I wasn't feeling well. I talked to a couple people at Turner, and a couple doctors, and they told me to self-quarantine for the next 48 hours. So I started yesterday, this is my second day. I haven't been feeling great, and they didn't want me to take any chances, so they told me to quarantine myself for 48 hours. I went and took the coronavirus test late this afternoon. I have not gotten the results back. So I'm just kind of in limbo right now. I'm hoping, I'm really hoping, it was just a bug, but like I said I was in New York earlier this week, and that was a hot spot. When I got to Atlanta, I just wasn't feeling well. I took the test, I haven't gotten the results back yet, and that's where I'm at now.

News of Barkley's self-quarantine comes one night after Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus and the NBA suspended its season indefinitely. Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive for coronavirus.

Adam Silver said during an appearance on "Inside the NBA" on Thursday that the league will be on hiatus for at least 30 days, and said there's at least a remote possibility the season will not resume:

The Sixers have suspended operations, and the team's players have been asked to self-quarantine while testing is arranged.

The Wells Fargo Center also released a statement Thursday indicating all events scheduled through March 31 will be rescheduled.

