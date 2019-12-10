Celtics Troll Ben Simmons Over 3-point Shooting

Apparently, the Celtics team hasn't heard that the whole "Ben Simmons doesn't shoot threes" joke is kinda over. According to what they have nicknamed one of their rookies, it looks like Boston still has yet to find a new slant when it comes to trolling the Sixers.

During postgame availability on Monday after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Celtics felt it was necessary to let the whole world know their special nickname for rookie Grant Williams.

After the rookie struggled for the first quarter of the season to hit a three-pointer, his Celtics teammates gave him the nickname "Ben Simmons."

First of all, how dare you. Our beloved point guard is a perfect 2-2 from beyond the three point line, in addition to overall stellar play the past week, including setting a new career-high of 34 points in 26 minutes on the floor.

"Yeah, we were calling him Ben Simmons for the longest," said Jaylen Brown said. ""But he's knocking (threes) down and Ben's knocking them down, too. So shout out to both of those guys."

I suppose Brown makes it slightly better that he acknowledged Simmons' shooting. Here's the full quote in the video below.

Jaylen Brown shares that before Grant hit his first three they used to call him Ben Simmons 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/HeDRMzM4Oa — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 10, 2019

Whatever, find a new slant.

We're looking forward to a matchup this week on Thursday with this added fuel to the fire. See ya then, Celtics.

