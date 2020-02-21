By the Numbers: Sixers’ Wild Overtime Win Over Nets

The 76ers' 112-104 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night kept the team's momentum rolling as they aim to move up in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

A look into the numbers tells a deeper story: Yet another singular performance from All-Star Joel Embiid, a hard-earned win despite napping for nearly one-third of the game, and a dominant defensive display in the extra period.

JoJo does it again

Embiid carried the mail throughout the win, finishing with 39 points and 16 rebounds. It was his fourth career game reaching those numbers in a game.

According to basketball-reference.com, only Wilt Chamberlain (35) and Charles Barkley (6) have reached those numbers more times in their Sixers careers.

He earned nearly half of his points from the free throw line, making 18-of-19 in the game. Elias Sports Bureau found six games in which a starting center made at least 18 free throws, and missed one or fewer. Embiid's name appears twice on that list. He made 20-of-21 FT in a 118-115 win over the Celtics last March 20.

Sixers put down the controller

After taking a 22-6 lead on a Tobias Harris layup with 5:45 left in the first quarter, the Sixers apparently thought the game was over. Over the next 14:36 of game time, they were outscored by the Nets 44-8! That made a 16-point lead into a 20-point deficit. Elias Sports Bureau says that dating back to the start of the 1997-98 season, no team has won a game in which it allowed a 44-8 run.

Slamming it shut in OT

The Sixers stopped messing around with enough time to make up the deficit and force overtime. The Nets managed just a single point in the extra five minutes. This was the third time in Sixers team history that they allowed one point or fewer in an overtime period.

They will look to add more nuggets to the record book Saturday night in Milwaukee when they take on the 47-8 Bucks.

