Brett Brown, Elton Brand React to NBA Suspending Season

The Sixers beat the Pistons on Wednesday night in their 65th game of the 2019-20 season.

Minutes after the buzzer, that result seemed irrelevant when the NBA announced that it was suspending its season. A player on the Jazz, who multiple reports have identified as Rudy Gobert, has preliminary tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Sixers head coach Brett Brown and general manager Brett Brown addressed the media shortly after that news broke.

"We have great leadership in the NBA," Brand said. "It's important that the fans, players, coaching staff, our staff here at the Sixers remain healthy. We're doing everything we can. We believe in the leadership of the league."

Brand wasn't prepared to detail additional steps the Sixers will take.

"We're not going to speculate on what we're going to do," he said. "We're going to regroup. We heard about this five minutes ago. It's of the utmost importance that our fans, our players and our staff feel safe, and [that] we are safe. Just heard about it as you found out, maybe a little bit after."

Brown responded to the question of whether it was irresponsible for the Sixers to go ahead with Wednesday's game. About two hours before the game, the Sixers released a statement which said the decision to play was "consistent with the recommendation of the NBA."

"Really, if you follow the league - and you have to have faith in the league, and we do - [commissioner] Adam Silver is an amazing leader and we're a part of this NBA brotherhood, and the instruction was to come in and play the game," Brown said. "If you look at the proactive measures our club has taken and that the league has taken, I think they should be applauded.

"It's a sensitive issue, obviously. It must be a very serious situation for the league to make the decision that they have made. We look forward to learning more of the next few hours, really. As Elton has just said, we only as an organization have just learned about this."

