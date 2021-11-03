Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons, Sixers Remain at Standstill After Daryl Morey Meeting

Ben Simmons and Daryl Morey had a brief meeting Wednesday, according to a source, but the discussion didn't change the Sixers star's current situation.

By John Clark

Sixers general manager Daryl Morey had a brief meeting with Ben Simmons on Wednesday, a source tells NBC Sports Philadelphia, in which Simmons informed Morey that he is still not mentally ready to play for the Sixers, as Ben has told other team officials over the last week.

Simmons took part in an individual workout on Tuesday with one teammate, but he is still not participating in any team activities and he is not around the team.

The source added that the Sixers have offered Simmons help via their doctors and medical professionals, but that Simmons has told them he is being treated outside of the organization. The Sixers simply want to know what is going on with Simmons’ progress and are not asking for any specifics of his treatment after he told them a week and a half ago that he was not mentally ready to play.

A source tells us that Sixers doctors helped treat Simmons’ back injury, which was a storyline when he returned to Philadelphia on October 21.

The Sixers right now are at a standstill. They want to help Simmons, and help him get ramped up to start team activities when he is mentally ready. They would like to have an idea of his availability as they plan for the remainder of the season.

