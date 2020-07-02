Ben Simmons Talked Sixers' Restart, Preps for NBA Bubble

As the Sixers prepare to resume their hunt for an NBA championship, the team has been working out.
On Thursday, All-Star Ben Simmons addressed his preparations as he returns from a back injury.
Simmons averaged 16.7 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game over 54 contests so far this season.
Simmons and his teammates will be heading to Orlando, Florida, later this month to enter the NBA playing bubble.
Philadelphia 76ers
Currently, the Sixers are tied for fifth in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.