Ben Simmons Reportedly Earns Another NBA All-Star Nod

Ben Simmons will be joining Joel Embiid in Chicago, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

East: Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Ben Simmons, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, Domas Sabonis



West: Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert, Brandon Ingram, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 30, 2020

The Sixers point guard was selected as one of seven Eastern Conference reserves for the NBA All-Star Game, per Charania. Reserves were voted on by the league's head coaches.

He claimed on media day that his only personal goal was to win Defensive Player of the Year. So far, his performance has warranted him being a part of the conversation for that honor.

Simmons is first in steals per game, is tied for fourth in deflections per game and has recovered the most loose balls. Opponents - many of them stars, ranging from Bradley Beal to Pascal Siakam - have shot just 40.3 percent against him.

Though his scoring average hasn't gone up, Simmons is among the league's best in several offensive categories. He's shooting 58 percent from the floor, which is the fourth-highest percentage in the NBA for players who have attempted at least 10 field goals per game (minimum 20 games played). The 23-year-old's 8.4 assists per game are fifth in the NBA.

Simmons' shot is still a topic of seemingly constant discussion. Despite making the first two three-pointers of his professional career this season, his jumper is still an infrequent and ineffective part of his game - he's shot 11 of 60 (18.3 percent) from eight feet and out.

Brett Brown has used Simmons much more as a screener and roller over the past month. It's one way the team has been able to get increased production out of Simmons in half-court offense recently. During Embiid's nine-game absence because of a torn ligament in the ring finger on his left hand, the Sixers went 6-3 and Simmons averaged 21.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists.

Captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will draft their teams on Feb. 6. The All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 16 at United Center.



