Ben Simmons Reportedly Earns Another NBA All-Star Nod

Ben Simmons will be joining Joel Embiid in Chicago, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
The Sixers point guard was selected as one of seven Eastern Conference reserves for the NBA All-Star Game, per Charania. Reserves were voted on by the league's head coaches.
He claimed on media day that his only personal goal was to win Defensive Player of the Year. So far, his performance has warranted him being a part of the conversation for that honor.
Philadelphia 76ers
Complete coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers and their rivals in the NBA from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Simmons is first in steals per game, is tied for fourth in deflections per game and has recovered the most loose balls. Opponents - many of them stars, ranging from Bradley Beal to Pascal Siakam - have shot just 40.3 percent against him.
Though his scoring average hasn't gone up, Simmons is among the league's best in several offensive categories. He's shooting 58 percent from the floor, which is the fourth-highest percentage in the NBA for players who have attempted at least 10 field goals per game (minimum 20 games played). The 23-year-old's 8.4 assists per game are fifth in the NBA.
Simmons' shot is still a topic of seemingly constant discussion. Despite making the first two three-pointers of his professional career this season, his jumper is still an infrequent and ineffective part of his game - he's shot 11 of 60 (18.3 percent) from eight feet and out.
Brett Brown has used Simmons much more as a screener and roller over the past month. It's one way the team has been able to get increased production out of Simmons in half-court offense recently. During Embiid's nine-game absence because of a torn ligament in the ring finger on his left hand, the Sixers went 6-3 and Simmons averaged 21.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists.
Captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will draft their teams on Feb. 6. The All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 16 at United Center.
Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.
More on the Sixers
Brett Brown is willing to tinker as he figures out Sixers' offense, reintegrates Joel Embiid
Embiid honors Kobe, channels his own 'Mamba Mentality' in return
Zhaire Smith changes number to honor Kobe, has a keepsake for his future 'man cave'