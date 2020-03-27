Ben Simmons Launches ‘Philly Pledge’ to Help Support Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Ben Simmons announced on Friday that he's launched "The Philly Pledge," which encourages Philadelphians to donate to two local organizations, Philabundance and the PHL COVID-19 Fund, helping with coronavirus relief.

Philabundance is a hunger relief organization, and the PHL COVID-19 Fund aims to "help our nonprofit community navigate near-and longer-term challenges from COVID-19 and ensure that critical resources remain available for those in our community who need it most."

Mayor Jim Kenney commended Simmons for the initiative.

I also applaud and thank the Sixers' @BenSimmons25, who is using his influence, voice, resources, and compassion to launch @ThePhillyPledge.



Ben is calling on Philadelphians to support both the #PHLCOVID19FUND and @Philabundance.#ThankYouPhillyhttps://t.co/HOIDP9mKJ6 — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) March 27, 2020

"At a time like this, it is important and inspiring to see our city come together, and for celebrities such as Ben [to use] their platforms to spread messages of unity and generosity toward each other," Kenney said Friday at a press conference.

Joel Embiid has pledged to donate $500,000 to COVID-19 medical relief efforts.

Sixers limited partner Michael Rubin said Thursday that his company Fanatics aims to produce a million masks and gowns for hospital and emergency healthcare workers.

