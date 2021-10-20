Ben Simmons Attempting to Sell South Jersey Home for $5 Million

Simmons lists gaudy South Jersey home for $5 million originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Ben Simmons is extremely ready to leave Philadelphia, as evidenced by his agent requesting a trade over the summer, him not showing up for Sixers training camp, him not participating in practice, and him listing his Center City apartment for sale.

And now Simmons is also attempting to sell his primary residence, his expansive Moorestown home.

The home hit real estate website Zillow in the late hours of Tuesday night, just hours after Simmons was kicked out of Sixers practice by head coach Doc Rivers for refusing to engage in a drill.

The New Jersey home comes with quite a lot: a gated entrance, five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an appointed chef's kitchen, a basement-level gaming room and entertainment space, and plenty more.

You can also take a guided tour of Simmons' gaming room in this SLAM video from a year ago, in which Simmons shows off his gaming setup and his personalized candy room - yes, candy room - with friend a pro gamer FaZe Temperrr:

It's basically a mansion designed by an 18-year-old who subscribes to the Architectural Digest YouTube channel and spends all his time playing Call of Duty.

Here are some scenes from inside the house: