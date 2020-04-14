AllInChallenge Ben Simmons, Others Use Star Power to Help Those in Need

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons is trying to use his star power to help raise money for food-related charities such as Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

As part of the #AllInChallenge, you can bid on an auction to win courtside seats for you and nine of your friends plus some extra special perks.

Sitting courtside is cool and all but how about suiting up with "all Nike gear and play 5 on 5 at the Wells Fargo Arena, with Ben as the coach of your team and another Sixers player coaching the other team."

Im accepting the #ALLINCHALLENGE You can help feed those in need during this challenging time. Visit https://t.co/2WGCSwrnnz to win an NBA experience for you & 9 friends, courtside & a pick-up game on the court! Im challenging @kevinlove @nyjah @kingjames to be ALL IN! pic.twitter.com/yOEAtZEMmt — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) April 14, 2020

They're also even offering a "pregame drip fit" picture being taken just like you're a member of the team.

In addition to his own auction which you can bid on here -- hope you brought your check book because bidding starts at $10,000 -- Simmons also challenged LeBron James to get involved as well.

This isn't Simmons only charitable endeavor during this time of pandemic. Simmons also helped organize The Philly Pledge which is raising money for the PHL COVID-19 Fund as well as Philabundance.

In addition to Simmons, Sixers' partner Michael Rubin is offering the "Ultimate Sports Fan Experience" which you can win via raffle. The prize? Super Bowl experience for you and 20 friends plus a whopping $100,000 Fanatics gift card. Oh, and tickets to the NBA Finals, NHL Stanley Cup Final, the World Series and much more.