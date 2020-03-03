Diamond Johnson is a Philly-area women's basketball star-in-the-making, the leader of Neumann Goretti's girls team, and she's headed to Rutgers in 2020. She's the area's next big thing.

On Monday, a guy who knows a little about being Philly's next big thing, Sixers legend Allen Iverson, made Johnson's day with a personalized FaceTime call, and an invitation to make a little history.

Johnson will be the first girl or woman included in the fourth annual Allen Iverson Classic's new 24K Showcase event, a full-length game during the Iverson Classic week in late April.

Johnson's inclusion in the 24K Showcase game marks "the first time in sports history that a woman has integrated a men's game at this level," according to a release from the event.

Iverson himself called Johnson after practice on Monday to tell her the news, and her reaction was predictably awesome.

Throughout the video, Iverson oscillates between his normal hilarious self - he throws in an ad-libbed "Practice?" at one point - and then tacks on some inspiration for the young star:

"Be tough in the gym," Iverson tells Johnson and the whole assembled team, "and be tough outside of it."

You can watch the video below:

Allen Iverson FaceTimes Diamond Johnson and invites her to be the FIRST woman in history to integrate men’s All American sports. She will compete at Iverson Classic’s 24K Showcase! pic.twitter.com/wutmo1g2lv — Allen Iverson Roundball Classic (@iversonclassic) March 2, 2020

Johnson was named the 2019 Gatorade Pennsylvania Girls' Basketball Player of the Year, averaging 28.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 4.0 steals per game throughout Neumann Goretti's district championship run in 2019, including 54 points in the district championship game.

Iverson clearly has an eye for talent, and Johnson clearly has talent. It was only a matter of time.

