Allen Iverson Reacts to Kobe Bryant’s Death

Today has not been easy.

With the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash Sunday, it doesn't seem like things will ever be normal again.

Players and people across all platforms, countries and backgrounds have been expressing their condolences, love and support to those who lost their lives and their loved ones.

One that everyone was waiting for though, was that of Allen Iverson. Reading it has further deepened a wound that has not had a chance to heal. And it will continue to feel this way for a long time.

Everyone remembers the Bryant and Iverson era as one of the most exciting times in NBA history. Everyone remembers the power their draft class held within the league. But now everyone will also remember the relationship the two had, even though they spent most of their careers on opposite coasts.

Iverson recently posted the heartfelt and powerful statement on social media.

"Words cannot express how I'm feeling today. The only 2 words that ring in my head - devastated and heartbroken. I cannot seem to shake this feeling no matter what I've tried to do since hearing this yesterday.

"People will always remember how we competed against each other in the league, but it goes so much deeper than that for me. The story of us being drafted in arguably the deepest class of its kind ever in the NBA can be debated for many years to come. However, his generosity and respect for the game is something that I witnessed first-hand every time we stepped on the dance floor to compete.

"It's one memory of him that I can't stop thinking about. It was our rookie season and my first trip to LA for a game against the Lakers. He came to my hotel, picked me up and took me to a restaurant. When we returned before he left, he asked me, "What are you going to do tonight?" My reply was, "I'm going to the club, what are you going to do?" He said, "I'm going to the gym." That is who he always was, a true student of the game of basketball and also the game of life. He prepared relentlessly. There is something we can all learn from the "Mamba" mentality and from the way my brother lived his life. He will always have my respect as a competitor, as a friend, as a brother.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Vanessa, their children and the families of all of the victims of yesterday's tragedy. As a father, I cannot wrap my head around how they must feel.

"We are not okay. But we will find the strength to pull through this together because that's what Kobe would want us to do."

