Allen Iverson Has a Special Message About ‘Practice’ This Year

Thursday was the 18-year anniversary of Allen Iverson's most memorable press conference.

Yes, the one about practice, along with many other things. It was a rant that highlighted Iverson's pain, passion and imperfections, an occasion that was surreal for everyone involved. We'll be watching it on May 7 for years to come.

Of course, this is the first year we've listened back to Iverson talk about practice during a pandemic. Instead of talkin' ‘bout practicing basketball …

Allen Iverson: Hall of Famer, 2001 NBA MVP and public health advocate. The 6-foot guard out of Georgetown wants you staying at least six feet apart from other people, avoiding groups and mass gatherings.

