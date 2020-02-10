Alec Burks Will Make His Sixers Debut Tuesday Night vs. Clippers

Alec Burks will make his Sixers debut on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, head coach Brett Brown said after practice Monday.

The 28-year-old wing was active for the Sixers' 118-11 win over the Bulls on Sunday but did not play.

"Just direction really from the front office, trying to get things right with [Alec]," Brown explained Sunday. "Really nothing. Just trying to give him a little bit of daylight as he comes into the program. Glenn was different, and so I played him."

It sounded as if the past couple of days had been jarring for Burks, who'd averaged a career-high 16.1 points with the Warriors. Burks and Robinson learned of the trade to the Sixers on a flight from New York to San Francisco.

"It's been all over the place," he said Sunday. "That's why I didn't play tonight, because I was on a red-eye last night and I got in real early, so we came to an agreement that I didn't have to play tonight. Just with the traveling, I didn't want anything to happen. It's been good and bad, you know."

The two got to practice for the first time with their new teammates Monday.

"Just going through, as I plan on how I'm going to substitute the team and who they will be in the game with and the expected play calls that will be called while they're in the game," Brown said. "To go through those play calls with them, one, offensively. Two, just the growth the defensive terminology, our words. How we intend on guarding Kawhi [Leonard] and Paul George.

"Their matchups when they're in the game. Just trying to get a win on offense of what I've just said, and a win on defense of what I've just said, so that tomorrow we can double down and repeat what I just said."

Robinson played well against the Bulls, scoring 10 points on 5 of 6 shooting in 12 minutes. He cut sharply and, for someone whose last experience at a Sixers practice had been at PCOM, seemed comfortable. The Michigan product's 10-game stint during the 2014-15 season came during a very different era, one focused more on asset accumulation and player development than contention.

Burks will join him in the rotation for Tuesday night's game, the Sixers' final one before the All-Star break. They sit at 33-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference, and are an NBA-best 24-2 at home.





