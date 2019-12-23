A Career-High for Ben Simmons and a Big Scoring Night for Tobias Harris in Sixers’ Win Over Pistons

BOX SCORE

Bring on the Bucks.

The Sixers will head into their Christmas matchup against Milwaukee on a two-game winning streak after a 125-109 victory over the Pistons on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Tobias Harris scored 35 points (14 of 21 shooting), his most as a Sixer, Ben Simmons registered his second triple-double of the season (16 points, a career-high 17 assists and 13 rebounds), and Joel Embiid had 20 points (7 of 9) and eight rebounds.

Here are observations on the win:

Harris' timely contributions

Harris helped ensure the Sixers didn't overlook this game, scoring 10 of the team's first 19 points with nice variety - a runner, a mid-range jumper and two threes.

Put this on repeat all night please. Tobias Harris with the make from beyond the arc as the Sixers lead, 21-14. pic.twitter.com/MFmxQIeW9T — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 24, 2019

He's had some games in which he's been a peripheral figure, but Harris has often given the Sixers offense when they've needed it this season, whether it's at the start of a game, during what could be a dangerous run, or late in a static stretch of the fourth quarter.

The Sixers had a few lax periods Monday that might have cost them the game if not for Harris.

He was involved in an altercation with Blake Griffin in the fourth quarter which resulted in both players receiving technical fouls.

THINGS ARE A LITTLE TENSE IN DETROIT. pic.twitter.com/b2jypv5Oag — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 24, 2019

Faried and Kanter? More like Ben Simmons

Brett Brown had said Saturday that he thought Simmons could have the greatest impact against zone defenses through channeling players like Kenneth Faried and Enes Kanter, "relentless" offensive rebounders.

The Pistons played mostly man defense, and Simmons and the Sixers looked comfortable against it. With all due respect to Faried and Kanter, Simmons is so much more threatening when he can fully use skills besides his offensive rebounding.

Embiid vs. Drummond entertainment … eventually

The matchup between Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond was delayed for an unusual reason. Thon Maker started instead of Drummond because Detroit's normal starting center had missed shootaround.

Embiid's status was in question leading into the game because he was dealing with an illness, though one imagines he didn't want to miss another chance to play Drummond after missing the Sixers' game in Detroit on Oct. 26 with an ankle sprain. The two have a contentious history heavy on trash talk and social media jabs.

Their early exchanges were high on intensity and jostling in the post, and low on defensive success - Drummond made his first four field goals, Embiid his first five.

Slammin and jammin JoJo. Drummond stays out of Embiid's way as he goes in for this jam. Sixers up, 30-25. pic.twitter.com/H9osMvcVxO — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 24, 2019

COOKED. Embiid with the easy work to get to the hoop! Sixers up, 34-31. pic.twitter.com/IZ7zcBm1Ko — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 24, 2019

Drummond just doesn't have the agility to consistently hang with Embiid.

EMBIID DIDN"T HAVE TO DO EM LIKE THAT. pic.twitter.com/ldwSqS0gpb — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 24, 2019

The leading rebounder in the NBA, Drummond grabbed nine vs. the Sixers, who had a 48-30 team advantage on the boards over Detroit. The Sixers are now 21-4 this season when they win the rebounding battle and 1-7 when they lose it. Their rebounding has often appeared to correspond with their level of effort and engagement.

Without Thybulle, Korkmaz sets a career-high

The Sixers will have to adjust to life without 3-and-D whiz kid Matisse Thybulle, who's sidelined with a right knee sprain and bone bruise.

Brown didn't insert anyone new into his rotation Monday, sticking with James Ennis and Furkan Korkmaz as his first two players off the bench. He also used Trey Burke, who went scoreless in 11 minutes, as his backup point guard for the third straight game.

Korkmaz scored a career-high 21 points on 9 for 16 shooting.The Sixers will hope Korkmaz can maintain a high standard of three-point shooting and scoring to offset the defensive drop-off from Thybulle.

A reassuring performance by Horford

Al Horford was the sharpest he's been defensively since returning from left knee soreness and left hamstring tightness last Sunday. His instincts and reaction time in defending the pick-and-roll were noticeably better.

He's said that he's fine physically, and he indeed looked more like himself Monday night. In contrast, Griffin was obviously nowhere close to his best and shot 2 for 14.

It was also encouraging to see Horford knock down an open three, something he hasn't been doing very often recently. He entered Monday 4 of his last 26 on threes, with 22 of those attempts "wide open" looks, per NBA.com/Stats.

That's the good stuff. Horford with a beauty of a make from beyond as the Sixers lead, 52-44. pic.twitter.com/76LftckKes — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 24, 2019

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Sixers