‘It’s Always Sunny’ Celebrity Weighs in on the Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns Throwdown

The fight between Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns will live in infamy in Philadelphia for years to come.

There was so much happening at once, yet it was the perfect embodiment of Philadelphia sports and the mentality that the true athletes here reflect.



Even the celebrities are weighing in.

Rob McElhenney, who plays Mac on the FX series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" made sure to let the city know he approved.



Here's what he had to say on social media about Embiid going after Towns' eye.





How fitting that social media dug up just the perfect quote from the show about this glorious city. There's quite literally an "It's Always Sunny" quote for everything.

It's always um ... spirited ... in Philadelphia.

