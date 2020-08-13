2020 NBA Playoffs: Schedule for Sixers-Celtics Series Is Set

The Sixers' second playoff series against the Celtics in three seasons is on the horizon, and we now know exactly when it will begin.

The series will kick off Monday at 6:30 p.m., the Sixers' first postseason game since Kawhi Leonard's indelible buzzer-beater in Game 7 of the second round on May 12, 2019.

Below is the full schedule, with all times Eastern Standard Time:

Game 1: Monday, Aug. 17 - Sixers at Celtics, 6:30 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, Aug. 19 - Sixers at Celtics, 6:30 p.m.

Game 3: Friday, Aug. 21 - Sixers vs. Celtics, 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 23 - Sixers vs. Celtics, 1 p.m.

Game 5: Tuesday, Aug. 25 - Sixers at Celtics, TBD

Game 6: Thursday, Aug. 27 - Sixers vs. Celtics, TBD

Game 7: Saturday, Aug. 29 - Sixers at Celtics

Of course, Games 5 through 7 will only be played if necessary, and there's no such thing as a true home game when the teams are playing at Disney World during a pandemic. The Sixers do have PA announcer Matt Cord virtually handling starting lineup introductions, plus the Wendy's Frosty Freeze-out and other trademarks of a usual home game. They were 29-2 at Wells Fargo Center this season before the NBA's hiatus, the best home mark in the league.

Led by All-Stars Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum, Boston should be favored in this series against a Sixers team missing Ben Simmons. The 24-year-old had surgery Monday to remove a loose body from his left knee, leaving the Sixers reliant on Joel Embiid and complementary pieces like Josh Richardson and Al Horford. Tobias Harris, who has averaged 22.3 points and 8.0 rebounds in the Sixers' seeding games, will also likely need to elevate his game.

Embiid is listed as questionable because of left ankle soreness for the team's final seeding game Friday night at 9 p.m. against the Rockets. He had a short night Wednesday vs. the Raptors after being hit on the right wrist and had negative X-rays on his hand.

Subscribe and rate Sixers Talk:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | YouTube





Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Sixers

2020 NBA playoffs: Schedule for Sixers-Celtics series is set originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia