10 Sickening 76ers Stats From a Game 4 Loss to Raptors

10 sickening 76ers stats from a Game 4 loss

A lifeless loss and a couple long days before the 76ers can try again to close out the series.

The 76ers dropped a 110-102 decision to the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena Saturday in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

The loss prevented the 76ers from recording their first seven-game series sweep in 37 years. Game 5 is back in Philly on Monday.

Here’s our 10 discouraging stats from a discouraging loss in Toronto.

FOUR BASKETS IN 10 ½ MINUTES: From the start of the 4th quarter, when the 76ers trailed by just three at 80-77, to the 1:23 mark, when Doc Rivers cleared his bench with the Raptors up 106-94, the 76ers scored just four baskets on 22 possessions. During that first 10 ½ minutes of the final quarter, the 76ers shot 4-for-15 from the field, committed four turnovers and missed three free throws. Harden was 0-for-3 from 3-point range in the final quarter, and Harden (-9), Embiid (-9) and Maxey (-8) were all minus-8 or worse.

FI’ FO’ FO: The 76ers extended their streak to 24 consecutive seven-game playoff series without a sweep. Their last sweep was 4-0 over the Bucks in the 1985 Eastern Conference semifinals. Overall the 76ers are 3-4 in franchise history in Game 4’s when they’ve won the first three games of a series.

STRUGGLING MAXEY: Since his 21-point third quarter in Game 1, Tyrese Maxey has scored two or fewer points in seven of 13 quarters, including each of the first three quarters Saturday. Maxey is 0-for-5 from the field in the first quarter over the last three games, and after shooting 8-for-14 from 3 the first two games he’s 2-for-8 the last two games (1-5, 1-3), his worst 3-point shooting over a two-games stretch since February. Maxey shot just 4-for-12 Saturday, and he's scored fewer points in each successive game of the series (38, 23, 19, 11).

HARDEN’S MISERABLE SHOOTING: James Harden did score 22 points with nine assists and five rebounds, but he made just 5 of 17 shots for 29.4 percent. It’s the 13th time in 25 games with the 76ers that he’s shot 40 percent or worse. Coming off a 50 percent game Wednesday, Harden has now gone 21 consecutive games without shooting 50 percent in back-to-back games.

HE CAN’T MAKE 2’S EITHER: Since Harden joined the 76ers, he’s had six games shooting 40 percent or worse with at least 10 attempts – tied for most in the league during that span with Portland rookie Brandon Williams. Harden made just 3 of 9 shots inside the stripe Saturday and is now 12-for-33 from 2-point range in the series for 36 percent. That’s 3rd-lowest in the postseason this year, ahead of only former teammate Kevin Durant (32.4 percent) and D’Angelo Russell (28.0 percent).

ONE POSITIVE SIGN: The 76ers did shoot at least 40 percent from 3 for a fourth straight game – 41.9 percent on 13-for-31. They’re the first team in history to shoot 40 percent in each of the first four games of an Eastern Conference 1st-round series. The 76ers’ starters were just 6-for-23 from 3 but the bench was 7-for-8. This is only the second time the 76ers have shot 40 percent in four consecutive playoff games. They did it in five straight last year – Games 2 through 6 of the Hawks series. That means they’ve shot 40 percent from 3 in nine of their last 10 playoff games.

HOW ABOUT A FUN PAUL REED STAT! Paul Reed squeezed eight points and five rebounds into an 8 ½-minute run. Reed is the first NBA player in 35 years with eight points and five boards in nine or fewer minutes in a postseason game and only the 6th all-time. The last to do it was Cliff Levingston of the Hawks in a 1987 Eastern Conference 1st-round game against the Pacers. Levingston had eight points and five rebounds in nine minutes in the Hawks’ 110-94 win. The only 76ers with 8 and 5 in 9 or fewer minutes in the regular season are Billy Cunningham in 1965, Darryl Dawkins in 1975, Earl Cureton in 1980, Marc Iavaroni in 1983, Tim Thomas in 1997 and Marreese Speights in 2010.

SIAKAM SHOWED UP: Pascal Siakam made 10 of 19 baskets and 13 of 15 free throws for 34 points. He’s only the 6th player in the last 30 years to make 13 free throws against the 76ers in a playoff game. The others are Chauncey Billups in 2005, LeBron James in 2011, Paul Pierce in 2012 and Russell Westbrook and Trae Young last year.

THE OBLIGATORY SHAKE MILTON STAT: Shake Milton was the only 76er to play more than 90 seconds and have a positive plus-minus. Milton scored seven points in 15 ½ minutes and was plus-5.