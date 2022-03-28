Sixers’ playoff picture: The race for the No. 1 seed is on originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With less than two weeks remaining in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, the playoff picture is coming into focus.

Joel Embiid and the Sixers have been in the mix all season long, regularly sitting near the top of the standings. After adding James Harden at the trade deadline, Philadelphia is reloaded for another playoff run.

The Eastern Conference is far from decided, as four teams are still vying for the top seed. One of the Sixers, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks will reign supreme over their conference foes, but who will come out on top?

Here’s a full look at the Sixers’ current seeding, playoff matchups, remaining regular season schedule and more:

Where are the Sixers in the Eastern Conference standings?

The top four teams in the East are separated by just a half game. Due to tiebreakers, the Sixers are currently slotted in at No. 4. They are tied with the No. 3 Bucks and a half game behind the No. 1 Celtics and No. 2 Heat. The top six teams automatically make the playoffs, while seeds seven through 10 will compete in the play-in games.

Here are the full standings after the games on March 27:

Team Games behind 1. Boston Celtics, 47-28 – 2. Miami Heat, 47-28 – 3. Milwaukee Bucks, 46-28 0.5 4. Philadelphia 76ers, 46-28 0.5 5. Chicago Bulls, 43-31 3.5 6. Toronto Raptors, 42-32 4.5 7. Cleveland Cavaliers, 41-33 5.5 8. Charlotte Hornets, 39-36 8 9. Brooklyn Nets, 39-36 8 10. Atlanta Hawks, 37-37 9.5

Who would be the Sixers' first-round opponent?

If the season ended today, the Sixers would face the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the playoffs. Here’s a look at the current Eastern Conference playoff matchups:

Play-in games

Game 1: No. 8 Hornets at No. 7 Cavaliers (winner is No. 7 seed)

Game 2: No. 10 Hawks at No. 9 Nets (loser is eliminated)

Game 3: Winner of Game 2 at Loser of Game 1 (winner is No. 8 seed)

First round

No. 1 Celtics vs. Winner of Game 3

No. 2. Heat vs. Winner of Game 1

No. 3 Bucks vs. No. 6 Raptors

No. 4 Sixers vs. No. 5 Bulls

What is the Sixers' remaining schedule?

The Sixers have just eight games remaining in the 2021-22 regular season, and their schedule lines up favorably. Five of their final eight games are against teams currently in the lottery and two of their games are against teams currently in the play-in position.

Here’s the Sixers’ full remaining schedule: