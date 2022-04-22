Sixers' Joel Embiid Appears Set to Play Game 4 Vs. Raptors Despite Thumb Injury

Embiid not on Sixers' Game 4 injury report despite thumb issue originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Joel Embiid looks set to play Saturday afternoon with the Sixers trying to sweep their first-round series over the Raptors, though it’s clear the right thumb issue that bothered him in Game 3 is not a single-game concern.

Embiid had that area wrapped during the Sixers’ practice Friday.

The MVP finalist was in obvious pain during the second half of Game 3 but played extremely well through it, scoring 18 third-quarter points and hitting a go-ahead three-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in overtime.

He told reporters after the game that he “twisted” the thumb Wednesday but there was “no chance” it would keep him from playing Game 4, per The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Gina Mizell.

Embiid has given no indication that he expects the injury will sideline him. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers hasn’t either. From PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck in Toronto:

“At practice Friday, Embiid told PhillyVoice that the wrist and right thumb is a bit sore, suggesting he might end up getting an MRI once he returns from Toronto to get a better idea of what they're dealing with. But he reiterated that he is fine after telling reporters it would not keep him out of Game 4 earlier this week, and his head coach told the media that it had no impact on how they handled their day of work.”

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported Embiid "is experiencing significant pain and discomfort in his right thumb and could get an MRI in the near future to determine whether there is ligament damage."

In February, the 7-footer wore wrapping on his wrist for wins over the Thunder and Cavs. He posted a 40-point triple-double against Cleveland, then said after the game, “It’s all right. Something that’s probably going to be there for a while, but just got to keep managing it. Pretty sore, but hopefully it’ll be fine.”

Embiid suited up for a career-high 68 games this season and was consistently available outside of a nine-game November stretch in which he dealt with a serious COVID-19 case.

Last postseason, Embiid suffered a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee during Game 4 of the Sixers’ first-round series against the Wizards. He missed a Game 5 win over Washington but played the Sixers’ entire second-round series, averaging 30.4 points and 12.7 rebounds in a seven-game defeat to the Hawks.

Matisse Thybulle (ineligible to play) and Charles Bassey (out with a right shoulder sprain) remained the only players on the Sixers’ injury report for Saturday. Toronto rookie Scottie Barnes was still doubtful with a left ankle sprain, an injury he suffered in Game 1 when Embiid inadvertently stepped on his foot.