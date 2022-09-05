Sixers' Furkan Korkmaz ‘Attacked' by Pacers Player at EuroBasket: Report

Korkmaz 'attacked' by players at EuroBasket tourney: report originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sixers wing Furkan Korkmaz was reportedly attacked after being ejected from a game in this summer's EuroBasket tournament.

Korkmaz, who is playing with the Turkish national team in the tournament, got into a scuffle with Georgia's Duda Sanadze during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game between Turkey and Georgia. A clip of the confrontation quickly went viral:

Furkan Korkmaz is getting into it with a Georgian player:



Fans are throwing cups onto the court.



Not good. pic.twitter.com/ZevYsUlarm — Sergen Hasan Kumaş (@sergenkumas) September 4, 2022

Both players were ejected from the game, but according to a statement from Turkish basketball federation vice president Omer Onan three Georgian players and security guards attacked Korkmaz in the tunnel after the incident.

Turkish head coach Ergin Ataman described the attack afterwards, via EuroHoops reporter Semih Tuna:

"There were no security measures whatsoever when I was going at locker's room. When we were going there, three players from them including Sanadze as well as two security guys, started to run at us. We started throwing punches at each other. Basically, it was a street fight. Five people attacked us, we defended ourselves.

"It was such a scramble. There were players from Georgia. The intention of the security guys was not good. They did not try to intervene in the events."

beIN Sports reporter Ismail Senol reported that Indiana Pacers forward Goga Bitadze was one of the attackers.

Here's what Korkmaz says sparked the scuffle on the court, via Tuna:

"First he started talking s**t to me, I am not anybody to talk s**t on my face. I am not going to let that happen. As part of the game, he is going to say something and you are going to say something back. I reacted as a human being, as a man, I just showed a reaction."

Onan said in the statement that Turkey is willing to leave the tournament if security camera footage isn't provided.

The Turkish Basketball Federation sent out a tweet Sunday evening voicing support for Korkmaz:

Korkmaz sent out his own tweet Sunday evening with three Turkish flags:

🇹🇷🇹🇷🇹🇷 — Furkan Korkmaz (@FurkanKorkmaz) September 4, 2022

Korkmaz was seen at shootaround Monday ahead of a game Tuesday against Belgium and generally seemed okay, per reporter Sergen Hasan Kumas.

All around, a totally wild situation. Glad it appears Korkmaz is alright.