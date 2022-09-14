Serena Williams teases Tom Brady-esque return to tennis originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

So you're saying there's a chance?

In an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, Serena Williams left the door open for a potential return to professional tennis. The 23-time Grand Slam champion even referenced a fellow sports legend who "started a really cool trend" with an unretirement earlier this year.

"I mean, you never know," Williams said when asked about a potential comeback. "I've just been saying that Tom Brady started a really cool trend."

Tom Brady announced on Feb. 1 that he was retiring from the NFL. That retirement, however, lasted less than two months as the seven-time Super Bowl champion ultimately returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd pro season.

Williams, meanwhile, announced in August she would be "evolving away" from tennis following the 2022 U.S. Open. The 40-year-old Williams reached the third round of the U.S. Open before falling to Ajla Tomljanović and delivering an emotional goodbye to the sport.

But could Williams take a page out of Brady's book and eventually make another run at that elusive 24th Grand Slam title, which is the all-time women's record held by Margaret Court? We'll just have to wait and see.

One thing that's for certain though is that Williams wants to be involved in the sport of tennis in some capacity moving forward.

"I feel like tennis has given me so much and I feel like there's no way that I don't want to be involved in tennis somehow in the future," Williams said. "I don't know what that involvement is yet. But I do know that I love the sport so much. I love the game, I love everything about it and it's just been such a light in my life that I definitely want to [remain involved with]."