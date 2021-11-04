Villanova University

See Villanova Students Get Fooled by Odd, Elevated Court Setup

By Logan Reardon

See Villanova students get fooled by odd, elevated court setup originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Villanova basketball held its annual "Hoops Mania" tip-off event for students last week, but the story wasn't anything that happened on the court. Instead, the court itself made headlines.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

After player introductions, a scrimmage, a dunk contest and a 3-point shootout, students stormed the court. Or, at least they tried to.

Not the greatest awareness level from these students. The court at Finneran Pavilion is elevated, and apparently none of them noticed.

Person after person fell, and no one thought to slow down after seeing the body in front of them fall. Apparently fans are still in preseason form, too.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

nfl Nov 3

Russell Wilson-Eagles Trade Buzz Continues to Build

Eagles 2 hours ago

Barrett Tone: Gannon's Aggressive Style Pays Off in Detroit

Villanova men's basketball kicks off its season at Finneran Pavilion against Mount St. Mary's on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The women's team hosts Princeton at Finneran Pavilion on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Villanova Universityvillanova basketball
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us