See Villanova students get fooled by odd, elevated court setup originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Villanova basketball held its annual "Hoops Mania" tip-off event for students last week, but the story wasn't anything that happened on the court. Instead, the court itself made headlines.

After player introductions, a scrimmage, a dunk contest and a 3-point shootout, students stormed the court. Or, at least they tried to.

That elevated court was taking souls💀 pic.twitter.com/AkDJSqhZFb — Arlong (@ramseyboltin) October 31, 2021

Not the greatest awareness level from these students. The court at Finneran Pavilion is elevated, and apparently none of them noticed.

Person after person fell, and no one thought to slow down after seeing the body in front of them fall. Apparently fans are still in preseason form, too.

Villanova men's basketball kicks off its season at Finneran Pavilion against Mount St. Mary's on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The women's team hosts Princeton at Finneran Pavilion on Wednesday, Nov. 10.