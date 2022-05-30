Seattle Sounders Raised Awareness on Gun Violence With Orange Gear

Seattle Sounders FC of MLS raised awareness on gun violence by wearing orange gear ahead of their game on Sunday against Charlotte FC.

The club announced plans before the game to start increasing awareness on the upcoming National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend. Players wore orange shirts during warmups and Lumen Field, home of the Sounders, had special messaging signs highlighting the need to prevent future tragedies.

The players took their pre-match photo with a large orange banner that read “we can end gun violence.” The stadium’s arches also lit up orange.

Fight for a future free from gun violence. pic.twitter.com/stgTr9uSck — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) May 30, 2022

Additionally, the team’s social media channels took an orange approach. Game photos were filtered to black and white while certain sections were colored orange instead of the usual blue and green aesthetic.

In a press release, Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer said leaders of all of Seattle’s major sports teams engaged in talks to further support ending gun violence.

"In recent days, our club has been in frequent dialogue with the leaders of all of Seattle’s professional sports teams, and we are united in our resolve to use our respective platforms to effectuate change on this crucial issue,” Hanauer said in the statement.

“If we can save one family from going through the absolute agony and turmoil that they are going through right now in Texas, it will have been worthwhile,” Hanauer continued. “If we don’t try, shame on us for not using our platforms, our organizations for good.”

Wear Orange Weekend is from June 3-5, with that Friday being National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

