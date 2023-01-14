Seahawks Lead 49ers 17-16 at Halftime in Wild Card Game

The first game of wild card weekend is off to a tight start.

The third meeting of the season between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks is headed for a tense second half, with the latter leading 17-14 at halftime.

San Francisco raced to a 10-0 start following big plays from Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, despite some jittery throws by “Mr. Irrelevant” Brock Purdy.

But Seattle, led by the hard running of rookie running back Kenneth Walker III, didn’t go away easily. The defense held the 49ers to a field goal on their next drive to make it 13-7 before Geno Smith launched a 50-yard bomb down the sideline for DK Metcalf late in the second quarter to take the 14-13 advantage.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Purdy then led a last-minute drive that culminated in a 46-yard field goal by Robbie Gould, but a bad squib kick and a 15-yard penalty for a late hit on Jimmy Ward put Seattle back in field goal range, which Jason Myers converted from 56 yards.