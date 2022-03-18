FIFA

Russia Loses Bid to Freeze Ban From World Cup Qualifying

The CAS decision means Russia will not be able to play Poland in a World Cup qualifying match next week

By Graham Dunbar

Russia’s request to freeze a FIFA ban on its soccer teams ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifying playoffs was dismissed Friday.

FIFA said the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed the Russian soccer federation’s bid for an urgent interim ruling to freeze the ban pending a full appeal.

The CAS decision means Russia will not be able to play Poland in World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

The ruling follows a similar CAS refusal on Tuesday to freeze UEFA’s ban on Russian national and club teams in European soccer.

The International Olympic Committee released recommendations Monday to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from all sport competitions. FIFA followed shortly after with a ban on Russian teams, effectively withdrawing Russia from the World Cup.

Russian athletes have been banned from competing in multiple sports because of the country's invasion of Ukraine. Belarusian athletes have also been banned because their country has been an ally of Russia.

World soccer body FIFA and European authority UEFA have suspended Russia’s national and club teams from international soccer competitions “until further notice.”
