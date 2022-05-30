Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski Says His Time at Bayern Munich is ‘Over'

Lewandowski’s agent and FC Barcelona reportedly have agreed to a contract but Bayern has been firm in its stance that the striker is not for sale

Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski’s time at Bayern Munich appears to be over.

The Poland striker, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, said at a news conference ahead of his national team’s training camp on Monday that a transfer would be the best outcome for all sides.

“As of today one thing is certain, that my story with Bayern Munich is over and after everything that took place in recent months I cannot imagine further good cooperation," said Lewandowski, whose contract with the Bavarian club runs for another season.

His comments over what took place in recent months may have referred to Bayern’s offer to extend his contract, an idea he rejected.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Lewandowski added: "I am aware the transfer will be the best solution for both parties. I believe that Bayern will not stop me (forcibly) just because it has the opportunity.”

He was speaking in Warsaw ahead of Poland’s Nations League match against Wales on Wednesday.

Sitting next to him, Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz said: “It looks today that Bayern will use this year of contract and Robert will have to stay. The sooner it is sorted out the better for Robert because he will have his head clear and will focus on the work.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

French Open 11 mins ago

Here Are the Remaining Americans in the 2022 French Open

NBA 3 hours ago

Warriors-Celtics the Latest NBA Finals Without a No. 1 Seed

“I am sure that a new impulse in the form of a change of league and surroundings will have only good effects on Robert and he will be able to pursue his dreams."

The 33-year-old forward previously told Polish broadcaster Eleven Sports it would be “hard to know if I’ll still be playing for Bayern next season.”

Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi, and Barcelona have reportedly verbally agreed on a three-year deal but Bayern has been firm in its stance that the player is not for sale.

Lewandowski’s latest comments — his strongest yet — are unlikely to be well received in Munich, where Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić and chief executive Oliver Kahn have both said he will fulfill his contract.

He has scored 312 goals in 384 Bundesliga games for Bayern and former club Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski hit 35 goals in 34 appearances last season to become the Bundesliga’s leading scorer for the fifth season in a row, and the seventh time overall.

He broke the old record for Bundesliga goals in a season with 41 last year.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Robert LewandowskiFC BarcelonaBayern Munich
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us