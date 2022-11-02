Philadelphia Phillies

Rhys Hoskins' Wife Buys 50 Beers in Viral Moment During Phillies' Game 3 Win

She plans to do it all over again for Game 4 on Wednesday night

By Logan Reardon

While Rhys Hoskins is on the field crushing home runs for the Phillies, his wife Jayme is with Philly fans crushing beers.

It started with a simple message on her Twitter account during Tuesday's Game 3 win:

Then, she was spotted delivering brews to Phils fans at Citizens Bank Park:

While the initial report suggested that Jayme purchased a case of beer, she was quick to point out that the number was actually much higher. Jayme bought 50 (!) beers for fans -- and she plans to do it again Wednesday night for Game 4 of the World Series.

If you're going to Wednesday's game against the Astros, be sure to have Twitter notifications on for Jayme's account. You never know when you might get some free drinks.

