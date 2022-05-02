Report: Tyrann Mathieu, New Orleans Saints Agree to Deal

Tyrann Mathieu

Safety Tyrann Mathieu and the New Orleans Saints reportedly have agreed to a contract.

By Julia Elbaba

USA Today

All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu agreed to a contract with the New Orleans Saints on Monday, according to ESPN’s Mike Triplett. The terms of the deal have not been reported yet.

The 29-year-old native of New Orleans and former LSU star is headed home after he was not re-signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent.

Kansas City decided to go in a different and younger direction at the position by signing 25-year-old Justin Reid from the Houston Texans to a three-year, $31.5 million deal.

After not reaching an agreement with the Cheifs, Mathieu visited the Saints' facility in April and met virtually with the Philadelphia Eagles

Mathieu joins the Saints as the team lost star safeties Marcus Williams, who signed with the Baltimore Ravens, and Malcolm Jenkins, who retired. Former New York Jets safety Marcus Maye also signed on during free agency.

Mathieu won Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs, made three Pro Bowls and received two First Team All-Pro nods.

He has 23 interceptions (13 over the past three seasons), 76 passes defended, 610 tackles and 10 sacks in his nine-year career.

