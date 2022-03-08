Report: Seattle Seahawks Trade Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos

Report: Russell Wilson traded to Broncos in blockbuster deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Russell Wilson is on the move.

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly traded the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback to the Denver Broncos in a deal involving multiple players and draft picks. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.

Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.



Trade is pending a physical and Wilsonâs approval. pic.twitter.com/oRFDV8Ehyx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

Wilson, 33, spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seahawks. Seattle made the postseason eight times with Wilson under center, winning the Super Bowl in 2013 and losing the Super Bowl in 2014. Coincidentally, Wilson's Seahawks defeated the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

The Broncos have been looking for a franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season. Trevor Siemian, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater have all started at quarterback for Denver since 2016. Lock is expected to be included in the trade for Wilson.

