Report: Saints Re-Sign Jameis Winston to Two-Year, $28 Million Contract

The New Orleans Saints are bringing back a familiar face at quarterback.

After missing out on a trade for Deshaun Watson, the Saints reportedly are re-signing Jameis Winston to a two-year, $28 million deal with $21 million guaranteed. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported the news.

Winston started seven games for New Orleans last season before suffering a torn ACL and missing the remainder of the year.

The Saints went 5-2 with Winston under center in 2021, with the former No. 1 overall pick throwing 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Known for his risky decision-making skills, Winston had 30 interceptions in 2019 for the Buccaneers before joining the Saints.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Under Sean Payton, Winston reestablished his value and earned himself a solid contract to return to The Big Easy. Payton has since moved on, with former defensive coordinator Dennis Allen taking over as head coach for 2022. The offense remains in place, though, with OC Pete Carmichael back for his 17th season with the club.

Since he sustained the ACL injury back in late October, Winston is expected to be ready for the start of the 2022 regular season. Taysom Hill, Ian Book and Blake Bortles are the other quarterbacks on the Saints' roster.