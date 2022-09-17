Report: Real Madrid Looking to Host Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Exhibition

Roger Federer has one last competition before he is set to retire, but he could also reportedly participate in an exhibition against one of his peers on one of soccer's biggest stages.

Real Madrid want to host a matchup between Federer and Rafael Nadal at their renovated Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, according to ESPN.

The venue, which seats over 80,000 spectators, has undergone recent upgrades in the hopes of becoming a multipurpose stadium that can host other events, including tennis matches. Nadal is from Spain and is a notable Real Madrid supporter.

No date or confirmation for the potential Federer-Nadal exhibition has been set yet.

Federer announced on Thursday that he would be retiring from tennis following the 2022 Laver Cup, which begins on Friday, Sept. 23. Federer and Nadal will both be competing for Team Europe at the indoor event in London.

Federer and Nadal are two of the three tennis greats to win 20 or more Grand Slam singles titles. Nadal has the edge in head-to-head matchups, holding a 24-16 record against Federer. That number includes a 14-2 record in favor of Nadal on clay courts, while Federer is 14-10 against Nadal on all other surfaces.