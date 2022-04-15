Paul George to Miss Play-In Game Vs. Pelicans Due to COVID-19

Paul George out vs. Pelicans due to health and safety protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George will miss Friday night's NBA Play-In Tournament game against the New Orleans Pelicans after entering health and safety protocols due to a positive COVID-19 test, Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank announced.

George wasn't feeling well on Thursday and tested positive on Friday morning.

"This is another challenge for our group," Frank told reporters Friday (h/t ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk). "The group has dealt with challenges all year. We've had guys in and out of the lineup and dealt with overcoming large deficits and yet this group has always responded. A very resilient group. We have a great deal of faith and a talented and deep roster and have a great coach in Ty Lue."

The winner of the Clippers-Pelicans matchup will earn the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Should the Clippers beat the Pelicans, their first-round series versus the No. 1-seeded Phoenix Suns would start on Sunday evening.

George had just returned to the court in late March following a three-month absence due to an elbow injury. In 31 games this season, he averaged 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He put up a game-high 34 points, along with seven rebounds and five assists, in Los Angeles' 109-104 play-in loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Including that loss to Minnesota, the Clippers are 18-14 with the seven-time All-Star in the lineup this season and are 24-27 without him. The Clippers have been without superstar Kawhi Leonard, who is rehabbing from ACL surgery, all season as well.

Los Angeles dropped three of four against New Orleans in the regular season, with their lone victory coming in the final matchup on April 3. George chipped in 15 points, five rebounds and seven assists in the 119-100 win.

Tipoff for Clippers-Pelicans on Friday night is set for 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena.