Report: NFL reviewing interaction between Mike Evans, officials originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mike Evans had a day to forget against the Carolina Panthers, but a moment in the tunnel after the game has caught the NFL’s eye.

The league is reviewing an interaction between Evans and two game officials who appeared to ask for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver’s signature following Sunday’s contest in Carolina, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The NFL is reviewing the incident involving side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter, I’m told.



The NFL-NFLRA CBA specifically says game officials “shall not… ask players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia.” pic.twitter.com/2suFfK3MWL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 24, 2022

The collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Referees Association states that game officials “shall not … ask players, coaches or any team personnel for autographs or memorabilia.”

Side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter are the referees involved. Lambreth has been an NFL official since 2002 and has officiated 19 Bucs games in his career. Sutter joined the league in 2019 and has now worked six Bucs games.

Evans’ biggest moment on the field against the Panthers came in the opening minutes when he dropped a would-be touchdown from Tom Brady. The Bucs failed to score a touchdown and wound up losing 21-3.