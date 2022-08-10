nfl

Report: NFL Planning to Add Black Friday Game to Schedule

The first Black Friday matchup reportedly will "most likely" be held in 2023

By Eric Mullin

Report: NFL planning to add Black Friday game to schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL traditionally plays three games on Thanksgiving Day.

And, in the coming years, the holiday week action will continue on Black Friday.

The NFL plans to add a day-after-Thanksgiving game to its slate within the next couple of seasons, the Sports Business Journal's John Ourand reported on Wednesday.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The first Black Friday matchup will "most likely" be held in 2023, per Ourand, though there's a chance it won't happen until 2024.

The game will be shown on Amazon Prime Video, which is the new exclusive home of Thursday Night Football. Amazon made a bid somewhere in the range of $70 to $100 million for the streaming rights of the Black Friday game, NBC Sports' Peter King reported earlier this year.

Since the NFL can't play Friday or Saturday night games before the second Saturday in December due to its antitrust exemption, the Black Friday game will likely be held in the afternoon.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

MLS All-Star Game 17 mins ago

Here's How to Watch the 2022 MLS All-Star Game

MLB 30 mins ago

WATCH: Cellphone Falls Out of Pirates Player's Pocket Mid-Game

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

nfl
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us