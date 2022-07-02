Report: Nets, Lakers Engaged in Trade Talks Involving a Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook Swap

Report: Nets, Lakers engaged in trade talks involving a Irving-Westbrook swap originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The rumors of Kyrie Irving going to Los Angeles are getting stronger.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have engaged in trade talks that would involve both Irving and Russell Westbrook.

The Nets are in a precarious situation with their stars in Irving and Kevin Durant. Though Irving opted into his $36.5 million player option, he doesn’t look to be keen on staying. Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn a few days ago, so this may be the first step in sorting things out.

Haynes reported there’s “palpable optimism” that the two teams can strike a deal, but there are some hurdles to get over. Along with draft compensation, the Nets want the Lakers to take on Joe Harris’ contract. He still has two years left on a four-year, $72 million contract but has been hampered by injuries.

The Lakers, however, reportedly want Seth Curry involved instead. Curry has just one year remaining on his four-year, $32 million deal.

Westbrook also exercised his player option worth $47.1 million, so matching salaries can be done. The nine-time All-Star didn’t have the greatest debut season in his hometown last year, but the former UCLA product may not be in Southern California for much longer to improve.