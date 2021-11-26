Report: Ex-A's outfielder Canha close to deal with Mets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After seven MLB seasons with the Athletics, Mark Canha appears to be headed for greener pastures.

Canha and the New York Mets are nearing a contract agreement, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Friday night, citing league sources.

The two-year contract is worth $26.5 million, New York Post's Joel Sherman reported a short time later, while MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported, citing a source, that the deal includes a third-year option.

Outfielder Mark Canha and the New York Mets are nearing a deal, league sources tell ESPN. Canha, 32, is a versatile, high-on-base guy who can play all three outfield positions and first base. When finalized as expected, the Mets will have gotten better. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 27, 2021

Hear Mark Canha and the #Mets are in agreement on a two-year contract with an option for $26.5M. @JeffPassan had a deal first — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 27, 2021

The Mets and Mark Canha have agreed to a two-year deal with a third-year option for a guaranteed total of $26.5M, per source. The deal is pending physical. @JeffPassan and @Joelsherman1 were on it. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 27, 2021

Canha recently hinted that he wouldn't be re-signing with the A's.

The A's are expected to undergo a sizable roster overhaul this offseason, and Canha's impending departure likely will be just the first of a series of moves that will produce a dramatically different-looking team in 2022. Oakland didn't make the $18.4 million qualifying offer to Canha earlier this offseason.

Canha, 32, was one of the A's most versatile players, as he spent time at first base and all three outfield positions during his time in Oakland.

In 141 games during the 2021 MLB season, Canha slashed .231/358/.387 with 22 doubles, 17 homers and 61 RBI. He also led all of baseball with 27 hit-by-pitches this past season.

Canha's best season in green and gold came in 2019 when he crushed 26 homers and drove in 58 runs while slashing .273/.396/.517 in 126 games.

A native of San Jose and an alum of Bellarmine College Prep and Cal, Canha appears to be headed to the East Coast. During his time with the A's, Canha earned just over $14 million, so he's getting a nice payday from the Mets.

Manager Bob Melvin is gone, and with Canha close to leaving, the A's are losing a lot of leadership in the clubhouse and in the dugout.