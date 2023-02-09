Report: Lakers Trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba

By Sanjesh Singh

Report: Lakers trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Another Los Angeles Lakers guard is on the move.

Following Russell Westbrook's trade to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, the Lakers moved Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Charania added the Lakers would send a second-round pick to sweeten the deal.

Beverley, who is on a $13 million expiring contract, may be a buyout candidate, though. He's unlikely to play for the Magic, according to Orlando Sentinel's Khobi Price.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

Super Bowl

Donna Kelce Shares Homemade Cookie Recipe Before Super Bowl

Wawa

Fly Eagles, Fly: Free Any Size Hot Coffee at Wawa on Super Bowl Sunday

Orlando is currently 22-33 with a team in construction for the future, and a 34-year-old Beverley seemingly wouldn't fit into those plans.

Beverley, a Chicago native, started all 45 games he played this year for Los Angeles, averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists on a 40/35/78 shooting split.

Bamba, meanwhile, provides a rim-protecting 3-point threat at 7-feet tall, which would relieve pressure on Anthony Davis' duties.

If Beverley is bought out, it'd be intriguing to see which teams vie for his signature. The Minnesota Timberwolves are rumored to be of interest, so a reunion could be in the works.

Copyright RSN
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us