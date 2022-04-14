Report: Kyler Murray Not Expected to Play for Cardinals Without New Contract

Report: Murray not expected to play this season without new contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 2022 NFL offseason has been filled with quarterback drama, and there could be more on the horizon.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reportedly isn't expected to play this season without a contract extension, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. The club hasn't made him an extension offer yet, Pelissero said.

The #Cardinals have yet to make a contract offer to Pro Bowl QB Kyler Murray, whose agent, Erik Burkhardt, informed the team weeks ago he was pulling his opening proposal off the table, per sources.



Other teams are monitoring closely; Arizona insists Murray won’t be traded. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2022

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This offseason has been a lucrative one for quarterbacks across the league. The Rams' Matthew Stafford, the Packers' Aaron Rodgers, the Browns' Deshaun Watson and the Raiders' Derek Carr have all signed long-term deals worth over $40 million per year.

Murray, who is entering his fourth season, is set to make just under $5.5 million in 2022. He is still under team control through 2023, with the team holding his fifth-year rookie option for that season.

Since February, Murray and the franchise have seemingly been at odds. The 24-year-old deleted all Cardinals-related content from his social media before his agent released a lengthy statement about his upcoming contract negotiations. Arizona also signed contract extensions through 2027 with GM Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury in March.

With the 2022 NFL Draft just two weeks away, teams are sure to be monitoring Murray's status.